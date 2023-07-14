© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCOTUS water rights decision makes it hard to get relief from heat waves on Navajo Nation

Published July 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Nikki Cooley, the co-manager of climate change programs at the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, which is a part of Northern Arizona University, about how extreme heat and climate change is affecting Indigenous people. Cooley is a citizen of the Diné (Navajo) Nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now