AP reports on SCOTUS Justices' university visits, politicians and donors they sometimes meet with

Published July 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

We’ve been following a range of ethical issues for Supreme Court Justices. This week, the Associated Press reported on Supreme Court Justices taking trips to colleges and universities, where they sometimes end up in the room with donors and politicians.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Brian Slodysko, a national political reporter with the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
