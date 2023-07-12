© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Kayaking from Tulare Lake to San Francisco Bay: The story of 2 men's journey

Published July 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

In late June, Los Angeles journalist Brendan Borrell and photographer Tom Fowlks took on an interesting challenge to kayak from Tulare Lake in California’s Central Valley to San Francisco Bay. The journey took 10 days and covered 215 miles.

Host Scott Tong speaks to the two men about their trip, which was riddled with exhaustion, intense heat and danger.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

