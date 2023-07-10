© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Parents allege solitary confinement, mistreatment at Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center

Published July 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Kids at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center are kept in their cells for 23 hours a day, get poor nutrition and rarely go outside. Those are just some allegations made by parents of the children detained there before their court hearings.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Josephine Peterson of The Dallas Morning News.

