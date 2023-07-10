Parents allege solitary confinement, mistreatment at Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center

Kids at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center are kept in their cells for 23 hours a day, get poor nutrition and rarely go outside. Those are just some allegations made by parents of the children detained there before their court hearings.

