A preview of tomorrow's NATO annual summit

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the 31 members of the NATO alliance will meet for their annual summit — the second summit held since Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
