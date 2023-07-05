© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPS and union fail to reach contract by deadline, possible strike impending

Published July 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Negotiations over a new contract between UPS and its union have stalled and a strike could be on the way. The union, known as the Teamsters, set Wednesday as the final deadline to reach a deal.

Host Peter O’Dowd hears from Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, about what happens next.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now