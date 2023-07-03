© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student debt plan. Payments resume Oct. 1

Published July 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The Supreme Court decided last week to strike down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $430 billion of federal student loans. Payments are scheduled to resume on Oct. 1.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about what this means for student loan borrowers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now