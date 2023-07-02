Putin projects calm; CIA director calls mutiny 'vivid example' of leader's damage

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
