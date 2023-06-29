The News Roundup - Domestic

The US Supreme Court issued a long-awaited decision on Affirmative Action cases that have been before the court. In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down race-conscious admissions at two universities, setting the stage for other college and university admissions policies. President Biden says he ‘strongly disagrees’ with the decision.

A leaked tape of Donald Trump has become public, adding to the former president’s legal woes around his removal of classified documents from his White House years.

Canadian wildfires are wreaking new havoc in the Upper Midwest of the US, creating dense smog and unsafe air qualities in major American cities. And the CDC is issuing a new alert/warning on malaria with the first new cases in 20 years found in Florida and Texas.

We cover the most important news stories from around the country on the domestic hour of the Friday News Roundup.

