Read the Supreme Court decision reversing decades of precedent on affirmative action

By Washington desk
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled in a 237-page opinion that race-conscious admissions are unconstitutional in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ruling in the UNC case was 6-3 along ideological lines; in the Harvard case, it was 6-2, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recusing herself.

Read the full opinion:

Follow NPR's live coverage for the latest updates and reaction to this ruling.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Washington desk
