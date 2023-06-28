This 13-year-old skateboarder just made history in front of Tony Hawk
Who is she? Arisa Trew is a 13-year-old surfer and skateboarder from Australia's Gold Coast.
What's the big deal? For the uninitiated, a 720 is a skateboarding trick first pioneered by Tony Hawk in 1985; it requires the skater to complete two full rotations while in the air.
What are people saying?
Here's what Trew shared on Instagram after her feat:
And her coach, Trev Ward:
Plus, the man himself, Tony Hawk, on how Trew brought the house down:
Kim Woozy from Skate Like a Girl on the significance of Trew's accomplishment for their movement:
It just kind of shows us that we're nowhere near the limits.
I've seen the progression really ramp up in the past 5 to 10 years. And mainly that's because I believe that there is an infrastructure, and support and investment now for girls to skateboard and pursue skateboarding from a financial aspect or professional level.
I think every time there's a new sort of milestone check, including this one and there's other great examples as well, it's just an indication that this is absolutely just the beginning of what has been a movement that used to be a lot more unacknowledged or unseen.
So, what now?
