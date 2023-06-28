© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

July 4th weekend travel chaos expected with dozens of airports facing issues already

Published June 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

This weekend is set to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year — the weekend before the 4th of July.

Some airports are already experiencing problems, thanks to weather issues and staffing delays. What should we expect this weekend?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to CNBC airline reporter Leslie Josephs about it all — and host Scott Tong shares his recent travel woes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now