Up First briefing: Putin on Wagner; Biden on Putin; scientists on fasting

Today's top stories

Mutiny is on the minds of Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. Without mentioning his name, Putin denounced Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group boss, in a Monday speech — his first since the weekend rebellion took place. He reaffirmed a deal to end the conflict that resulted in Prigozhin's exile to Belarus. Meanwhile, President Biden is making it clear the U.S. and its allies had nothing to do with the rebellion.

On Up First this morning, NPR's Charles Mayne reports the Kremlin seems to be pushing the idea that the conflict was "something to celebrate" and that Russians came together when it mattered most to prevent a civil war.

"With so much tension, the biggest fear is a misunderstanding," says NPR's Franco Ordoñez. Andrea Kendall-Taylor, who advised the Biden transition team on Russian policy, tells him the White House is trying to counter the narrative that the U.S. likes to meddle in other countries' domestic affairs.

Russians who left for Turkey after the invasion of Ukraine were glued to their TVs as the incident unfolded this weekend. They say they're worried Putin may increase repressive measures that will affect their loved ones back home.

Fox News has released a new prime-time lineup following its ousting of Tucker Carlson, with Jesse Watters Primetime replacing Carlson's 8 p.m. slot. Watters, like his predecessor Carlson, has been no stranger to controversy. Following last year's mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado, he promoted the false idea that drag is a left-wing plot to sexualize children

People who want to lose weight are usually told to count and restrict their calories. A new study suggests an intermittent fasting method called time-restricted eating could be a simpler approach. The researchers studied adults with obesity who restricted their eating between noon and 8:00 p.m. and those who cut their calorie intake by 25%. Both groups lost 5% of their body weight on average.

The first local spread of mosquito-borne malaria in the U.S. has been detected for the first time in two decades. Five cases of the disease were logged in the last two months — four in Florida and one in Texas. All of the infected people have received treatment and are improving, according to the CDC. The disease can be life-threatening but is preventable and curable.

Today's listen

/ Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Grace Widyatmadja/NPR Naum Lantsman in his Los Angeles home. He fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam and ended up losing his entire life savings.

When the pandemic upended Naum Lantsman's restaurant supply business, he began to invest in cryptocurrency. He thought he was making money. In reality, he was being swindled out of his life savings. Federal regulators say there's been a 900% increase in money lost to crypto scams since the pandemic began.

Enlighten me

/ Lawrence Jackson / Lawrence Jackson Jon Ward says it got to a point where he didn't like being in an environment where everyone thought the same thing.

Enlighten Me is a special series with Rachel Martin about the human condition.

Jon Ward grew up in an evangelical Christian community that defined his entire identity. He was taught never to question the Bible and discouraged from engaging in the outside world. His decision to walk away and pursue a career in journalism fractured his family.

3 things to know before you go

Erik Van Leeuwen / BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images / BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Jolien Boumkwo competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships, in Chorchow, Silesia, Poland, this weekend, answering her team's call for help in securing two points in the competition.

When a top Belgian hurdler was injured and forced out of her event at the European Athletics Team Nationals, the team's shot-putter took her place. So Jolien Boumkwo may not have been the fastest, but she ran the hurdles with a smile.

Kelly Mason's dog, Daisy, has been obsessively retrieving lost frisbee discs from a disc golf course in Virginia for years. Now, Mason is selling the 155 discs to raise money for charity.

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride has announced a congressional run. If she wins, she will be the first openly transgender person to serve in the U.S. House.

