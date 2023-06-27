© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'The Oppermanns' novel is 90 years old but still has lessons for today

Published June 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

We revisit Scott Tong’s January conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joshua Cohen. Cohen revised the translation and wrote a forward to a new edition of Lion Feuchtwanger’s 1933 novel “The Oppermanns.” The book tells the story of a wealthy Jewish family in Berlin, Germany, who fall victim to the rise of the Nazis.

