The psychology of crushes

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT

Crushes – the sudden attraction and infatuation with someone you don’t know, or someone DO know – are common. 

The intensity of crushes can vary. And the lengths we go to for our crushes can also change. It can be something as small as posting a song we know that they love on our Instagram story, or it can be something deeper. And those deep, intense crushes can be all-consuming. 

What do our crushes reveal about us? And how can we deal with that intensity?

Arfie Ghedi
