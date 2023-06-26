Accused Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty in court

The 23-year-old accused of murdering five people and injuring 17 others in the Club Q shooting is expected to plead guilty to murder and hate crimes charges on Monday.

The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, will appear in a Colorado Springs courtroom to face the charges as well as the victims reading statements.

KRCC reporter Abigail Beckman is at the courthouse and joins host Scott Tong for the latest

