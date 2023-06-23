© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court sides with Biden Administration on guidelines for deportation

Published June 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Louisiana and Texas do not have legal standing to challenge the Biden Administration’s immigration guidelines. The states sued after the administration set guidelines on who should be targeted for arrest and deportation.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Joel Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
