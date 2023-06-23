© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'I'm a Virgo' on Prime Video tackles systemic racism in an absurdist love story

Published June 23, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Director Boots Riley debuts “I’m a Virgo” on Prime Video on Friday. The seven-part series follows a 13-foot-tall Black teenage boy who exists in a world where his girlfriend has super speed and a Tony Stark-style superhero reinforces systemic racism.

Host Celeste Headlee discusses with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now