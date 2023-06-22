Why Rep. Rashida Tlaib is boycotting Indian Prime Minister Modi's speech to Congress

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Mulsim women elected to Congress, joins Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes to discuss why she and other progressives will not be attending a speech to Congress this afternoon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi has faced criticism for human rights abuses of religious minorities in India.

