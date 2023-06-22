© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Alito faces questions over jet travel

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing criticism after ProPublica reported that in 2008, Alito rode on the private jet of Republican donor, Paul Singer, on a trip to Alaska. Singer had a number of cases come before the Supreme Court, and Alito did not recuse himself.

Alito writes in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that he was not obligated to recuse himself in the cases ProPublica cited.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia,

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now