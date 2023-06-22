Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd is running for president
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced he's running for the Republican nomination for president on CBS Mornings this morning.
He said he decided to run because "we live in complicated times and we need common sense." He said Republicans should be talking about "the future not the past" and focus on topics like the economy and education instead of creating divisions between Americans.
BREAKING: Former Texas Rep. @WillHurd announces he’s running for president on CBS Mornings, joining 11 other GOP primary candidates. https://t.co/pk05n5ceEv pic.twitter.com/mLrebFY5hf— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 22, 2023