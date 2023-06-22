© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
All 5 passengers on OceanGate's missing Titan submersible are dead

By Tovia Smith,
Juana Summers
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT

All five passengers aboard the missing submersible owned by OceanGate have died in a "catastrophic implosion," the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

