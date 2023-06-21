Cynthia Nixon on reviving 'Sex and the City' and the new Miranda

It’s an age-old question…which “Sex and the City” character are you? A Carrie? Maybe you’re a Miranda.

The show started in the late ’90s and was a pop culture phenomenon. It followed the lives of four women living in New York City and was groundbreaking for its frank conversations about sex. The characters and concept have endured for over two decades.

The original show ran until 2004. There were two movies that followed. Then in 2021, HBO Max revived the series with the sequel “And Just Like That…” which became its most-streamed show on the platform at the time.

The franchise isn’t without its flaws. The series centers wealthy, white women – a dynamic it contends with in its current revival. And some criticized the show for not being as empowering as it suggests.

We talk with Cynthia Nixon who plays Miranda Hobbes. She is also a director and executive producer of “And Just Like That..” whichpremiers its second season on HBO Max this Thursday.

