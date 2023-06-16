© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Researchers in Wisconsin develop hearing test for Hmong speakers

Published June 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The aging Hmong population in the U.S. has not been able to properly access hearing tests and treatment. That’s because hearing tests are offered in English or other widely spoken languages such as Spanish. But Wisconsin’s Hmong community now has access to a hearing test in their native language.

WUWM’s Lina Tran tells us how researchers in Wisconsin developed it.

