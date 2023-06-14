© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What are the national security implications of Trump's alleged handling of documents?

Published June 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump had his initial court appearance Monday after he was indicted on federal charges last week. He’s accused of illegally holding onto national security documents after he left office and getting in the way of the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mick Mulroy about the national security implications of Trump’s alleged handling of the documents. Mulroy is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East. He served under Defense Secretary James Mattis, in the Trump Administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
