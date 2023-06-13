© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Racism, discrimination prevalent in nursing, new survey shows

Published June 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in the intensive care unit. (Jorge Saenz/AP)
A new survey of 900 nurses found that about 80% of nurses have experienced or seen racist treatment by patients, and 60% have experienced or seen it by colleagues. Few nurses ever report these incidents though.

Our editorial partners at STAT spoke with a number of nurses about their own experience with racism in the profession, about what efforts there are to end it and whether those efforts are working.

Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for STAT, talks to host Scott Tong about the findings.

