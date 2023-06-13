© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
A closer look at Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge who will hear his case

Published June 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He’s been indicted on 37 federal charges, including unlawfully retaining government secrets.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong speak with Ann Marimow, legal affairs reporter for the Washington Post, for a closer look at the judge in the case, Aileen Cannon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

