A closer look at Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge who will hear his case

Former President Donald Trump will appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He’s been indicted on 37 federal charges, including unlawfully retaining government secrets.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong speak with Ann Marimow, legal affairs reporter for the Washington Post, for a closer look at the judge in the case, Aileen Cannon.

