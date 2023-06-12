© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump's words egg on his followers and exemplify 'cult leader dynamics,' fascism expert says

Published June 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with New York University professor and fascism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat about what it means for former President Donald Trump to say “this is the final battle” and that he will “never leave” the presidential race following his federal indictment last week for mishandling top secret documents once out of office.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

