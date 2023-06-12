© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legacy of Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Coalition

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Pat Robertson — founder the Christian Broadcasting Network, host of “The 700 Club,” and creator of the Christian Coalition — has died at age 93. He ran for president in 1988 and lead evangelicals to weave their Christian identity into the Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mike Cosper, director of podcasts for Christianity Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now