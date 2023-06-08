© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

By Sarah McCammon
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT

Pat Robertson, a controversial televangelist and a leader of the religious right, has died. He was 93.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now