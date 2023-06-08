© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Lionel Messi set to join Major League Soccer team in Miami

Published June 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal. (Francisco Seco/AP)
Legendary Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is set to join Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. It’s a move that surprised many; he apparently turned down big money in Saudi Arabia and was enticed by offers of shares in various revenue streams of the MLS. What does this mean for Messi, Miami and the MLS?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Jasmine Garsd, who hosted the podcast “The Last Cup” about Messi and his journey to World Cup triumph last November.

