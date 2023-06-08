© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

China expands tool to block people from leaving

Published June 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT

A new report says China is increasingly using exit bans to keep people from leaving the country. Human rights activists, foreign journalists and their families are often the targets. Often they don’t know until they get to the border and their passport is confiscated.

The human rights non-governmental organizations Safeguard Defenders released the report. Dinah Gardner was the editor, and she speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now