1A Remaking America: The outlook for trans youth in Texas

This has been a record year for legislation aimed at trans youth. More than a dozen states have passed laws limiting gender-affirming care for minors.

This month Texas became the largest state to do so. The new state law bans hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and gender-affirming surgeries for people under the age of 18. It also includes language about “weaning” trans youth off medication that is not “medically appropriate.” Medical experts say there is no safe way to do so.

It passed both chambers of the state legislature and is on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Abbott said he would sign the bill.

We revisit “Sarah,” whose youngest daughter is trans. We spoke with her back in November, before the legislation was passed during our trip to Austin. We’ve changed Sarah’s name to protect her family’s privacy.

We also speak with a doctor who founded the only all-ages gender care clinic in New Mexico, and a Texas statehouse reporter about how this law came to be and what it means for families and medical providers.

This show was part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country, including KUT in Austin. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

