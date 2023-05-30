© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

To progressive Rep. Greg Casar, debt ceiling agreement is 'lose-lose situation'

By Kai McNamee,
Ashley BrownAilsa Chang
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Progressive Caucus whip Greg Casar, D-Texas, about the proposed debt ceiling bill.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Kai McNamee
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now