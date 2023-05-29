© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tip prompts for nontraditional businesses are giving consumers pause before spending

Published May 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Recently, shoppers have been encountering more requests to tip businesses they never expected. This includes services you’re already paying for in the cost, like locksmith repairs and even online retailers.

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Wolfe about her column about why tipping prompts are suddenly everywhere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

