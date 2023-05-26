© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Washington Post investigation finds how surveillance cameras are being used in public housing

Published May 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

Many of us are increasingly becoming used to surveillance cameras — in stores, on street corners, even in some offices.

A new Washington Post investigation finds that surveillance cameras are being used in public housing, to track residents in public areas. And in some cases, residents are being evicted for minor violations caught on camera. The cameras are purchased with federal crime-fighting grants.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Doug MacMillan, a corporate accountability reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

