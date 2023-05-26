© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'American Born Chinese' is a window into what's changed for the community

By Ailsa Chang,
Mallory YuJustine Kenin
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT

Cartoonist Gene Luen Yang talks about the new television adaptation of his graphic novel American Born Chinese.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Mallory Yu
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now