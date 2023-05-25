The News Roundup - International

The head of the Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine said that he’s lost more than 20,000 troops during the invasion. Meanwhile, the European Union is exploring ways to send billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to fund its war effort.

Elsewhere in Europe, countries are taking steps to fight climate change. France banned short flights in order to cut emissions from the use of jet fuel and Germany is considering banning gas boilers.

Seven fans of a Spanish soccer team have been arrested for racially abusing a Black player during a match this week. The player’s reaction, and that of the league, have sparked conversations about how racism is dealt with in the sport.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

