© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court sides against EPA in wetlands case

Published May 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

The Supreme Court sided against the Environmental Protection Agency in a case over what constitutes a wetland. In doing so, the court reduced the EPA’s authority to regulate water pollution under the Clean Water Act, passed more than 50 years ago. The decision could impact what happens to wetlands across the country.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Camille Pannu, associate professor at Columbia Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now