What to expect from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published May 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
The red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.
Every year, thousands flock to the south of France to watch the most anticipated movie premieres from directors around the world.

The titles on show at this year’s Cannes Film Festival are stirring up excitement in cinephiles everywhere and for good reason. They include Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series.

The festival is also making headlines for its choice to screen “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Johnny Depp stars as Louis XV, his first role in three years after a series of contentious defamation and abuse lawsuits against his former wife, Amber Heard.

It’s also happening amid a backdrop of social and political unrest in France, and a weeks-long writers’ strike in Hollywood.

We dive into all the happenings from Cannes with a panel of experts.

