© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the closure of elPeriódico means for journalists in Guatemala

Published May 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jose Carlos Zamora about the closure of elPeriódico, the newspaper his father founded in Guatemala. His father, journalist José Rubén Zamora, is on trial for money laundering in Guatemala. But many say the case is politically motivated after elPeriodio’s hard-hitting investigations into government corruption.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now