Prosecutors say Jack Teixeira should be held behind bars as he awaits trial

Published May 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking military secrets in an online forum is back in court Friday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors say he is a national security risk and should be held behind bars until his trial.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ally Jarmanning, senior reporter at WBUR who has been covering the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

