© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writer Sam Irby bears her soul – again – with new essay collection 'Quietly Hostile'

By Juana Summers,
Ashley BrownBrianna Scott
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT

Writer Sam Irby talks about her newest collection of essays, Quietly Hostile.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now