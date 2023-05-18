© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emma Cline on examining the Hamptons' frictionless façade in new book 'The Guest'

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Elena BurnettCourtney Dorning
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT

Author Emma Cline talks about her new novel The Guest and why she is drawn to writing characters looking in from the outside.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Elena Burnett
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now