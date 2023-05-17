© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'We've just decided enough's enough': Women senators on abortion in South Carolina

Published May 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
Abortion rights advocates and lawmakers hold a press conference before debate of a bill that would restrict abortions after six weeks, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 16, 2023. (Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)
Abortion rights advocates and lawmakers hold a press conference before debate of a bill that would restrict abortions after six weeks, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 16, 2023. (Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with South Carolina lawmakers Katrina Shealy and Margie Bright Matthews, two of five “sister senators,” a bipartisan group of the only women in the state senate who are banding together to fight a near-total ban on abortion in a special session that starts this week.

