© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who owns a piece of land is not a simple answer when it comes to adverse possession

By Keith Romer
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

A neighborly squabble over a goat pen illustrates how the legal doctrine of adverse possession operates in the United States.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Keith Romer
Keith Romer has been a contributing reporter for Planet Money since 2015. He has reported stories on risk-pooling among poker players, whether it's legal to write a spin-off of the children's book Goodnight Moon and the time one man cornered the American market in onions. Sometimes on the show, he sings.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now