The rise of the AR-15

Published May 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in America.

According to polling by The Washington Post and Ipsos, about 1 in 20 adults, or roughly 16 million people in the U.S., own an AR-15.

It’s been used in 10 of the 17 most deadly mass shootings in the United States since 2012. And while they weren’t initially designed for civilian use, they’ve become a powerful symbol for pro-gun advocates.

We get into the rise and history of the AR-15, and how its cultural legacy impacts the gun law debate.

