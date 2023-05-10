Meet the father-son journalists from Alabama who won a Pulitzer and changed laws
Who are they? Pulitzer prize winners and family. John Archibald and his son, Ramsey Archibald, work for Al.com in Alabama.
What's the big deal? Aside from winning one of the highest honors in the industry, the investigative work the Archibalds contributed to led to big changes.
John: It's the most amazing thing I've ever felt. But, you know, sitting here today, and to do that with my kid is the greatest thing I've ever done in my career.
Ramsey: It's really difficult to put into words, honestly, but it's really just a pleasure and an honor to work with this team. And to do it with my dad is unbelievable. But to do it with the journalist that my dad is - you know, take our relationship out of it - I'm pretty lucky to do that also.
John: I've done a lot of stuff over the years that cost people jobs, that cost politicians their careers or that, you know, sent people to jail. And that's one kind of feeling. And it's really important in journalism. But in this situation, I mean, there were people over and over coming to me and saying, you know, I got my life back. And in 37 years of doing this job, I've never experienced anything like that. And it gives me a whole new perspective on why we do this job.
Ramsey: I mean, that's the reason you get into this field. And it's so great to get this kind of recognition and for people to pay attention beyond Alabama. But it would have been worth it without any of this just to have those people, like you said, come say, I got my life back from this. I think that's all you can ask for.
