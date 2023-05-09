© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, arrested in Islamabad

By Diaa Hadid
Published May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Supporters carry placards displaying a portrait of Imran Khan during a protest in Karachi on March 19, 2023, demanding release of arrested party workers in recent police clashes.
Rizwan Tabassum
/
AFP via Getty Images
Supporters carry placards displaying a portrait of Imran Khan during a protest in Karachi on March 19, 2023, demanding release of arrested party workers in recent police clashes.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in the capital Islamabad, a move that threatens to escalate political tensions at a time of economic distress in the country.

A spokesman for the party led by Imran Khan confirmed that he was detained in an Islamabad courthouse. He was there to attend one of the many legal cases filed against him. Khan alleges the cases against him are politically motivated

Khan's detention came after Pakistan's military spokesman released a sharply-worded statement against the former prime minister warning him not to malign serving officers.

That followed recent allegations made by Khan that a military intelligence officer was leading efforts to crack down on him and his party.

Khan, a popular former cricket star, was ousted from power in April last year. He has accused Pakistan's army of orchestrating his removal, and of blocking his return to power. Khan has since been campaigning for early elections.

Khan was injured in a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march last November.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
US / World
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now