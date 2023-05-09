© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airline regulation proposals would benefit stranded passengers

Published May 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

The Biden administration is proposing regulations that would require airlines to compensate stranded passengers when the carrier is at fault for the canceled flight. Hotels, meals and ground transportation would be covered in the proposals if successfully adopted.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to unpack what this means for passengers and the airline industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now